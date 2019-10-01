Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the strategy of maximum pressure on Iran has proved ineffectual in a way that the enemies have resorted to the policy of “maximum solicitation” in the hope of entering talks with the Islamic Republic.

“Thanks to the culture of Sacred Defense and the great Iranian nation’s fortitude, the enemies’ policy of maximum pressure is turning into the policy of maximum solicitation, as they are imploring the Iranian officials to hold a meeting,” General Hatami said in a meeting of Defense Ministry personnel on Sunday.

He added that the US feels no compunction about intensifying pressures on Iran, in a way that Washington would impose sanctions even on the “water and oxygen” consumed by Iranians if it had the ability to do so.

Highlighting Iran’s growing defense capabilities, the minister said Tehran has gained such power that has discouraged the US from taking any action after the Iranian air defense forces shot down an American spy drone over the Persian Gulf in June.

In remarks in late August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran’s “deterrence power” has reached such a high level that the US refrained from taking any action after Iran shot down an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down a US spy drone that had violated the Iranian territorial airspace near the Kooh-e-Mobarak region in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei has reiterated on various occasions that the Iranian Armed Forces should boost their military capabilities and preparedness in such a way that the enemies would not ever dare think of threaten the country.

In comments in November 2018, the Leader said that Iran’s enhanced military preparedness would frighten the foes and be deterrent against the enemies, underlining, “The Islamic Republic is not intending to begin a war against anyone, but you (the Iranian military forces) should boost your capabilities in such a way that not only the enemy would be fearful and afraid of attacking Iran, but also thanks to the solidarity, might, and effective presence of the Armed Forces, the specter of threats against the Iranian nation would be swept away.”

Source: Mehr News Agency