Syria and Iraq on Monday reopened the border checkpoint between the towns of Al-Bukamal and Al-Qaem, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of ISIL Takfiri group (Daesh).

SANA news agency reported that the Al-Bukmal- Al-Qaem border crossing opened for goods and persons after finishing all measures by the Syrian and Iraqi sides.

This checkpoint and two others — between Iraq’s Al Walid and Syria’s At Tanf, and Iraq’s Rabia and Syria’s Al-Yarubiyah — were closed between 2013 and 2014 after Daesh terrorists gained control over them.

The opening of the border crossing at noon on Monday was attended by a number of officials from both countries. Afterwards, civilian cars and trucks will be allowed to move freely, media reported.

