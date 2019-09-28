Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that US economic impositions conveyed by the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Marshall Billingslea is an assaults on Lebanon and violates its sovereignty.

Sheikh Daamoush added that yielding to the US pressures encourages Washington to expand the sanctions circle and control Lebanon financially.

Regionally, Sheikh Daamoush emphasized that the Yemeni attack on Aramco (KSA’s oil facility) proved that the US cannot protect its allies, calling on the Saudi royals to halt war on Yemen and engage in the political solution for the crisis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website