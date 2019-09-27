Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump’s presidential campaign rival from 2016, chose strong words to voice her support for the House of Representatives’ newly-launched impeachment inquiry.

Speaking to CBS, she brought up the recent controversy over the July phone call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the former requested a thorough probe into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine, stressing that among “a number of grounds” for impeachment, “this one is incredibly troubling”.

She branded the incident, which Zelensky referred to as a “normal” average phone conversation, “a blatant effort to use his [Trump’s] presidential position to advance his personal and political interests”.

Clinton, who herself once faced a scandal over her use of a private server during her tenure as secretary of state under former president Obama.

“I believe that — look there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again. And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game,” Clinton noted, drawing a line between her and her Democratic colleague and soulmate Biden.

She suggested Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner in the upcoming 2020 vote, is repeating her fate, as “the most outrageously false things” were said about her during her presidential campaign.

“I don’t care if you’re for the [Democrats] or you’re a Republican, when the president of the United States, who has taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his political purposes. I think that is very much what the founders worried about in ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,'” Clinton explained at length, branding Trump “a direct threat and a clear and present danger to the rule of law”.

When asked if POTUS’s calls to “lock her up” really anger her, she shook her head, arguing it “doesn’t kill me”, “because I know he’s an illegitimate president”.

