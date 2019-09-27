Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted different aspects of the Islamic Republic’s regional peace initiative known as ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ and called on all regional nations to join it to ensure security in the Persian Gulf.

“At the #UNSC, I explained what Hormuz Peace Endeavor, or #HOPE, that President @HassanRouhani outlined in #UNGA2019 entails: Dialogue, Confidence-building, Freedom of navigation, Energy security, Non-Aggression, Non-intervention. We invite ALL regional states to join us for #HOPE,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Earlier, in remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting titled UN Cooperation with Regional Organizations on Wednesday, Zarif underlined the need for regional cooperation to ensure security in the Persian Gulf, calling on the countries in the region to join the HOPE initiative to that effect.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative while delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

“The initiative is based on the fact that all regional countries are duty-bound to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Together with the international community, they have common interests in maintaining freedom of navigation and energy transfer,” Zarif said, as quoted by Iranian media.

These regional efforts are necessary to prevent war, conflict, violence, extremism, terrorism and sectarian tensions, he added.

Source: Iranian media