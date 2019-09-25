President Michel Aoun renewed Lebanon’s high regard for the role assumed by the international peacekeepers to maintain security and stability in south the country, in remarks made Wednesday during his meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres in New York.

“Lebanon holds onto the role of the international organization in enhancing security and stability in the south through the UNIFIL, in implementation of UN Security Council’s resolution 1701,” Aoun told his host who received him and an accompanying delegation at the UN headquarters.

During the meeting, Aoun stressed that the displaced Syrians’ dossier was still a priority for Lebanon, highlighting the necessity to push for their repatriation and to offer them aids in their country.

Furthermore, the President thanked Guterres for his support to endorse the foundation of the Academy for Human Encounter and Dialogue in Lebanon.

Accordingly, he indicated that Lebanon was conducting the necessary contacts with the concerned states to ink bilateral agreements.

For his part, Guterres underlined that the UN was keen on Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

It is to note that the pair also discussed the current situation in the region in light of the latest developments.

Source: NNA