There is a strong consensus in Iran that the country should enhance its missile power, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

In remarks on Wednesday, General Hatami strongly dismissed the calls for reduction of Iran’s missile capabilities as a condition for an end to the foreign sanctions.

“A bargain with the arrogant system over Iran’s missile power would be tantamount to removing the ceiling and walls of a house,” the minister said, warning that the enemies seek to restrict the Iranian nation’s resistance by limiting Iran’s missile power.

There is a consensus among all pillars of the Islamic Republic that it is necessary to boost the country’s defense capabilities and expand the missile power, Hatami underlined.

The defense minister also highlighted Iran’s “determining role” in regional equations, such as its positive role in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

“In spite of all malicious activities, the enemies have failed to make our country insecure, and this results from the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power,” the minister added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Mehr News Agency