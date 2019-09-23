Iran on Monday lashed out at Europe for its “double-standard approach” on Iran’s human rights record, stressing that there is no need to compare it with that of regional countries.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iranian women’s status is better than that of the regional states and other countries, the so-called advocates of human rights.

“No need to be compared with the regional countries, but human rights in Iran are far better than the regional states,” Mousavi said, according to IRNA official news agency.

“The unilateral, disappointing and unrealistic resolution of the European Parliament has been put to vote against Iran, while the United States is violating the rights of more than 80 million Iranians via economic terrorism, the fact which is neglected by EU Parliament members,” he said.

Mousavi stressed, meanwhile, that pursuing the human rights in Iran is a legal and religious obligation in line with preserving national interests.

He slammed Europe over its double-standard approach and instrumental use of human rights against other countries, warning that such moves and resolutions by the EU are unconstructive and would be a hurdle to interaction with the EU.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted an anti-Iranian resolution taking stock of the human rights situation in Iran.

Source: Iranian media