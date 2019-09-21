Syrian army forces have captured and dismantled an unmanned aerial vehicle rigged with cluster bombs near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the second such incident in 48 hours.

Authorities “dismantled a drone” after it was shot down on Saturday afternoon on the edge of Jabal al-Sheikh in the Quneitra countryside, southwest of Damascus, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported. The drone was loaded with bombs and C4 explosive to prevent it from being taken to pieces, but competent engineering units managed to dismantle it, it said.

The incident came two days after another drone was intercepted and destroyed over Aqrabah suburb near the capital Damascus.

Separately, Syrian government forces have carried out a string of clean-up operations in Quneitra province, discovering a substantial amount of Israeli-made munitions and medical supplies from a former stronghold of foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists.

An unnamed military source told SANA that Syrian soldiers launched operations in the outskirts of Quneitra on Saturday to clear the area of hidden explosive devices and ordnance left behind by the militants.

The source added that the weapons included machine guns, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles besides telecommunication devices, food supplies and medicine.

An unnamed military source said the weapons were hidden inside two underground tunnels dug by terrorists, which included artillery rounds, rockets, night-vision devices, American BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles as well as various types of machine guns.