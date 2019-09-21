Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat announced on Friday a plan to halt retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia, in exchange for similar step by Riyadh.

In a speech on the fifth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, AL-Mashat said revolutionaries in Yemen will stop launching retaliatory missile and drone attacks against positions inside Saudi Arabia if the Saudi-led coalition, which has been pounding the Arab impoverished country for the past several years, reciprocates the initiative in kind.

“We are announcing that we will stop targeting Saudi territories with drones and ballistic missiles and all kinds of targeting, and we will wait for the favor to be returned with a similar or even better one by (Saudi Arabia) announcing a halt to all sorts of air strikes against Yemeni territories,” he said as quoted by Al-Massirah.

The Houthi top official also called for serious negotiations to be held among all parties involved in the persisting conflict.

“I call on all parties from different sides of the war to engage seriously in genuine negotiations that can lead to a comprehensive national reconciliation that does not exclude anyone.”

Al-Mashat, meanwhile, highlighted the improved military capabilities of the revolutionaries in Yemen as well as their “significant advancement” in air and missile defense.

He also warned that that the Yemeni Army and Ansarulla movement “would not hesitate to launch a period of great pain” if their call for peace was ignored.

Last week, Yemeni revolutionaries staged wide-scale drone attacks, targeting two Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. The attacks led to a halt in about 50 percent of the Arab kingdom’s crude and gas production, causing a surge in oil prices.

