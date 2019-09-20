Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement accused Saudi Arabia and its allies on Friday of endangering the Sweden agreement reached between Yemen’s warring sides under mediation of the United Nations.

“The intensive raids on Hodeida are a serious escalation that could torpedo the Sweden agreement,” Ansarullah spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam said, referring to the UN-supervised truce agreed outside Stockholm in December.

“The (Saudi-led) coalition will be responsible for the consequences of this escalation and we’ll be watching the UN stance on this situation closely,” Abdulsalam added, in comments carried by Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV.

The Saud-led coalition destroyed four sites outside Hodeida, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Agencies