Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the consequences of any US or Saudi military strike on Iran would be an “all-out war”.

“I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation … But we won’t blink to defend our territory,” Zarif told CNN on Thursday.

Also in a tweet on Thursday, Zarif reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegations against Iran, saying, “‘Act of war’ or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of B Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive President Trump into war.”

“For their own sake, they should pray that they won’t get what they seek,” he noted, adding, “They’re still paying for much smaller Yemen war they were too arrogant to end 4yrs ago.”

Mike Pompeo had described the attack on Saudi oil facilities as “an act of war”. Although Yemeni forces have claimed responsibility of the attack on Saturday, US officials make baseless accusations against Tehran for being involved in the attack. Tehran has strongly rejected any involvement in a note to Washington, warning that in case of any aggression against the country, Iran will firmly respond.

In another tweet some minutes later, Zarif sent a video of Pomepo where he admits CIA’s habit of cheating and lying. “Old habits clearly die hard,” said Zarif also tagging Pompeo.

“‘Lies and cheating’ – and groveling to foreign clients who harbor utter disregard for blood & treasure – have reached new high over last few days,” said the top Iranian diplomat, adding, “Path to redemption: Seizing opportunity to end disaster in Yemen – not widening it!”

