Iranian top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday that Iran is fully ready to counter any possible aggression and malicious act with the harshest response possible.

Iran’s strategic policy is reduction of tensions and prevention of any conflicts as well as resolving regional crisis via talks, he said, adding “accordingly, we are fully prepared to give a strong and decisive response to any possible aggression [against us].”

He also referred to the current developments in Yemen, saying “the Yemen crisis has dragged on for over 50 months due to Saudi Arabia’s military attacks and there is no solution to it except holding Yemeni-Yemeni talks without interference of any secondary parties.”

He underlined that Yemenis have the right to defend themselves against the cruel massacre and foreign attacks on their country.

The Iranian security official then addressed the US’ efforts to pin the attack on Saudi oil facilities on Iran, saying “Weapons in use of the Yemeni army are designed and manufactured by Yemenis and relating the issue to other countries shows that the US is trying to make a ‘escape forward’,” he added.

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched drone attacks on Saturday morning at two Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq in eastern Saudia Arabia and Khurais northeast of Riyadh, disrupting Saudi oil production and exports. The attacks are said to be in retaliation of Saudi’s continued war against Yemeni people.

Following the attack, US Senator Lindsey Graham blamed Iran with baseless accusations, recommending that the US “put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations”.

Moreover, US Secretary Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Tehran over the attacks calling for public condemnation of ‘Iran’s actions’.

The unfounded accusations against Iran come as the United States has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia’s war campaign against civilians in Yemen which, according to reports, has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

Iran has slammed the US’ accusations and has sent a note to Washington in which it has strongly dismissed any involvement in Yemeni raids, and warned of any anti-Iranian measure after the incident.

Source: Mehr News Agency