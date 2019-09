US President Donald Trump announced plans to name U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to replace John Bolton as his national security adviser.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Trump tweeted.

Source: AFP