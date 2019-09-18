Following US allegations against Iran regarding involvement in attacks against two oil facilities of Saudi Arabia, Tehran has sent a political note to the American side.

The message has been sent on Monday via the Swiss embassy, which looks after American affairs in Iran.

Tehran, in the message, has strongly dismissed any involvement in Yemeni raids, also warning of any anti-Iranian measure after the incident.

The message condemned remarks of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with other US officials against Iran, warning that in case of any aggression against the Islamic Republic, Iran’s response will be prompt and strong and it may include broader areas than the source of attacks.

Yemen’s forces have claimed responsibility for the attack on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, but the United States has rejected their claim and President Donald Trump has said that Iran appeared to be responsible for the strike.

On Saturday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the US should mull bombing Iranian oil refineries. “It is now time for the US to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment,” the war-mongering senator from South Carolina said.

Source: Mehr News Agency