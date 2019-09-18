Israeli Occupation Forces on Wednesday shot at a Palestinian woman and left her to bleed to death north of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that occupation forces directly shot at the woman from a short distance and left to bleed to death at the Qalandia checkpoint between Al-Quds and the northern West Bank.

Local sources said that the woman got lost at the pedestrian walkway near the checkpoint.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed an occupation security guard shooting at the woman from a short distance.

Other occupation guards appeared encircling the woman as she was lying on ground and bleeding.

As in similar shootings, occupation forces claimed that the Palestinian woman was attempting to stab Israeli soldiers.

Source: Palestinian media