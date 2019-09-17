The Israeli media outlets highlighted the Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi oil facility, Aramco, reflecting the Zionist fear of similar scenarios which may target the occupation entity and stressing that ‘Israel’ must expect the worst in this regard.

The Zionist analysts considered that Aramco attacks indicate a Saudi-US failure informationally and militarily, citing the huge losses inflicted upon KSA’s oil industry.

Yemeni revolutionaries claimed responsibility on Saturday for drone attacks on two major facilities run by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant.

Source: Al-Manar English Website