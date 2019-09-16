Israeli aviation authorities have closed on Monday the airspace in proximity of the border with Lebanon for all civilian traffic until Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

“A 6-kilometer strip of northern Israel up to the Lebanese border was closed to civilian traffic from Monday morning,” Debka File reported.

No explanation was offered, the Israeli media outlet said, adding that the order also covers the so-called Kiryat Shmona airfield.

Tensions have been high following the recent Israeli aggression against Syria and Lebanon on August 25. Two Hezbollah fighters were martyred in Israeli strike in Syria’s Damascus, few hours before two explosive-laden Israeli drones attacked Hezbollah media office in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned that the Israeli aggression was “very very dangerous”, considering an attempt by Tel Aviv to change rules of engagement between the occupation and the Lebanese Resistance movement.

Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah would retaliate to the aggression, leaving occupation soldiers across the Zionist entity on high alert for more than a week.

On September 1, Hezbollah fulfilled Sayyed Nasrallah’s promise, retaliating to the Israeli aggression by targeting an Israeli military vehicle in Avivim base north of the Zionist entity.

Source: Israeli media