The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday, Turkish media reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the national NTV channel he will meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Hasan Rouhani and the three leaders will discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib.

“Idlib will be in the focus of our attention at the trilateral meeting in Ankara. Opinions will also be exchanged on [Turkish] observation points and the fight against terrorist groups,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The summit will take place in the historical Cankaya Mansion, which served as the residence of the Turkish prime minister, as well as the president until 2014, the president’s office said.

The Turkish president also said that Ankara “continues to cooperate with forces of the [international] coalition” in Syria, TASS reported.

Source: Agencies