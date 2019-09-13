Several injuries were reported on Friday in a blast in Syria’s Afrin, media outlets reported.

SANA news agency said “a number of civilians were injured in a terrorist car bomb suicide attack in Afrin city in Aleppo northern countryside.”

The agency quoted local sources as saying that a terrorist car bomb went off in Afrin city on Friday morning, injuring a number of civilians, and causing massive material damage to houses and properties.

Turkish media reported that the number of people injured was 13, adding that the blast took place in the city’s center.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the blast, adding that it occurred near the offices of a Turkey-backed opposition faction.

Meanwhile, the London-based monitor put the number of injured people at 25.

