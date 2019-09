A large number of mourners marked the anniversary of Imam Hussein (P) martyrdom on the Tenth of Muharram (Ahsura) AH at the Holy Shrine of Karbala Heroine, Sayyeda Zainab (P) in Damascus countryside in Syria.

Sayyeda Zainab (P) is the sister of Imam Hussein (P) who confronted Yazid bravely, bearing all the tragic consequences after the martyrdom of many of her Noble Family’s members.

Source: Al-Manar English Website