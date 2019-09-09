Israeli occupation military confirmed a drone was downed in southern Lebanon, shortly after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the event.

The occupation military, however, claimed the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was downed during “routine activity,” and that there “wasn’t any intelligence leak,” Israeli media reported.

Anna Ahronheim, the military and defense correspondent at the Jerusalem Post, said the Israeli occupation military “confirms a small drone fell in south Lebanon during a routine operation yesterday.”

“Israel’s military said it wasn’t a big event and there are no concerns that Hezbollah could get their hands on any intelligence,” the correspondent tweeted.

The Zionist entity repeatedly holds tongue on losses inflicted upon it in a bid to dismiss achievements secured by Hezbollah.

Last week, when the Lebanese Resistance hit Israeli military vehicle in Avivim military base, Premier Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that no Israeli soldier was hit during the retaliatory strike.

However, Hezbollah’s War Media Center released a footage, showing the anti-tank Kornet missiles precisely targeting the vehicle.

The occupation army, later thorough the week, announced weird incidents in which occupation soldiers were injured or critically injured.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier was critically injured as fellow soldiers were hurling stones at each other in a base in the Zionist entity’s north.

Later on Friday, Yedioth Ahronoth said that the injured soldier belongs to the military battalion which was positioned in Avivim military base, raising questions about the nature of the injury and whether he really sustained it during a “stupid game” as reported earlier.

Source: Israeli media and Al-Manar