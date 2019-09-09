Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces announced on Sunday they have uncovered mass grave containing remains of fifteen people in Al-Qaem province west of Anbar.

The powerful volunteer force, known as Hashd Shaabi, said the mass grave was uncovered on Sunday by one of its security directorate’s units in AL-Qaem near the border with Syria.

The mass grave contains remains of fifteen people, and measures have been taken in a bid to identify the identities of the killed people, the PMF’s Media Center said.

As Iraqi troops and paramilitary forces recaptured most of areas held by the Takfiri ISIL group since 2014, they have regularly run into mass graves of civilians and security forces executed by the terrorists.

Source: Hashd Shaabi Media Office