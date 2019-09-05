The Zionist entity is continuing to normalize relations with countries in the Persian Gulf, Israeli media reported, revealing that a Dubai-based private jet landed at Ben Gurion three times last week.

Haaretz newspaper said the Emirati jet parked on the Israeli airport’s tarmac for a few hours and then took off again last Sunday.

The jet “belongs to DP World – a logistics and shipping company in Dubai that operates warehouses and ports around the world,” according to Haaretz.

The paper added that this wasn’t the first time that the Boeing 737 landed in the Zionist entity.

“In fact, it has visited three times in the last week alone. It also paid a visit two months ago — and last year.”

“A relative of a senior political figure in the United Arab Emirates is apparently receiving medical treatment in Israel,” Haaretz said, noting: “but there may be another reason for the visits.”

In September 2018, the CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed Ben Sulayem visited the Zionist entity to advance his business ties, according to a Times of Israel report.

DP World is one of the top five global companies operating container terminals, and has had a long-standing working relationship with Israeli Zim shipping company. The two companies have collaborated in the past in investing in ports around the world.

Source: Haaretz