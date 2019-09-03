Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said full security prevails along the country’s borders thanks to the efforts by the Armed Forces.

Addressing a military ceremony on Tuesday, Major General Mousavi said the security, calm and suitable conditions along the country’s borders have been achieved with the genuine efforts of the military forces.

“A series of recent measures taken by the Army (in this regard) have not been publicized for special security reasons and intelligence considerations,” the commander added.

The general explained that certain operations by the Army remain undisclosed for safeguarding the country’s interests.

What is important enough for the Army is that it has stood against the enemy and that “the enemy is feeling the pain of our slap on its face,” he added.

In remarks in July, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran will give a crushing response to any move threatening the country’s security.

In a speech in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

The era of hit and run is now over, and the US knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The US is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries, the Leader said, reminding certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat”.

