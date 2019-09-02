Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi congratulated Monday Hezbollah on the heroic operation against the Israeli occupation army in Avivim settlement in resposne to the Zionist attacks.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that Hezbollah has restored the Umma’s dignity, adding the resistance groups in Lebanon and Palestine lead the confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The resistance forces have prevented the Zionist enemy from extending its violations in the Arab countries, according to Sayyed Al-Houthi who stressed that the Umma must acknowledge the valuable role of the resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website