Israeli Avivim military based appeared to be completely abandoned on Monday, a day after Hezbollah targeted the base with two anti-tank missiles.

RT Arabic correspondent Dalia Nammari appeared inside the military base on Monday with no Israeli military presence reported there.

“The base has been completely evacuated since Yesterday. We have not seen any military presence here even we have never heard any voice,” Nammari said in a live message.

The security guards room appeared to be fully empty, Nammari said as the camera showed paper sheets scattered in the room.

The correspondent also showed another empty room with doors kept open, noting that may indicate that the base was surprisingly evacuated after Hezbollah’s retaliatory operation.

“There is no military presence even in the surrounding area,” Nammari said, noting the channel’s staff did not pass by any Israeli checkpoint in the area.

When Nammari and the accompanying staff contacted Israeli occupation army to accompany them in the road leading to the air base, the Israeli officer said the security personnel who will be sent will not be wearing military uniform due to orders by the military institution, the correspondent added in her live message.

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit targeted an Israeli military vehicle on the road at the Avivim Israel base, killing or injuring occupation soldiers onboard. The operation was in retaliation for Israeli aggression which targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria last week.

Earlier on August 25, Israeli strike killed two Hezbollah fighters near Syria’s Damascus. Later in the same night two Israeli–explosive-laden drones came down, hitting Hezbollah’s Media Relations Center. Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah described the Israeli aggression as ‘very very dangerous’ and vowed that the Lebanese resistance will retaliate.

Source: RT