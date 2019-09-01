Although Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that none of his soldiers were injured in Hezbollah attack on a military vehicle in the northern settlement of Avivim, Zionist websites circulated photos of wounded soldiers being carried to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing and injuring all occupation forces on board.

Source: Al-Manar English Website