Syrian Army on Friday regained control over a number of towns in Idlib countryside.

SANA news agency quoted military source as saying that Syrian Army units secured several towns, villages, farms, and hills in Idlib southern countryside, and Idlib southeastern after eliminating the last terrorist gatherings there.

“Our forces operating in directions of Idlib southern countryside, and Idlib southeastern countryside continued qualitative operations in these areas, targeting hotbeds for armed terrorist organizations, and expelling them from areas where were positioned in after inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and arms,” the source said, according to the Syrian agency.

The source named the secured areas: al-Khwein al-kabeer, Tal Ghoubar, al-Skiyat, Tal Skiyat , al-Tamani’a, Tal Turky, Tal al-Saiyed Ali, Tal al-Saiyed Jaafar, and farms of al-Tamani’a al-Gharbiyah and al-Sharqiyah.

“With great determination, our forces are continuing operations to eliminate the Takfiri terrorism wherever it exists on the Syrian territory,” SANA quoted the source as saying.

