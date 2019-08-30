Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that Hezbollah will certainly respond to the Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburb and one of the party’s sites in Damascus at any price, confirming that none of the world countries can protect ‘Israel’ from the Resistance response.

Sheikh Daamoush pointed out that the Israeli border measures reflect the extent of the Zionist fear of Hezbollah response, but that they may never prevent the Resistance action.

Source: Al-Manar English Website