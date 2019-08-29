The Israeli media mentioned that the army rejected to comment on the scandalous photos which show mannequins in uniforms on Lebanon’s border which had been exposed by Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoaib, saying it does respond to “foreign reports.”

Shoaib, on his Twitter account, posted photos of mannequins in uniforms replacing soldiers in a jeep on Lebanon’s border amid escalating fear of Hezbollah military response.

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had vowed to respond to the Israeli attack on one of its sites in Damascus as well as the drone assault on Dahiyeh (Beirut’s southern suburb).

Source: Al-Manar English Website