House Speaker, Nabih Berri, said on Wednesday that Lebanon’s unanimous stand on condemning the Israeli offensive against Lebanon was one of the first signs of victory at the level of national unity.

Speaker Berri’s words came during the weekly “Wednesday Gathering” with lawmakers at his Ain Tineh residence.

Berri briefed visiting lawmakers on the climate of the forthcoming economic meeting to be taking place at the presidential palace.

The Speaker hoped that the meeting would constitute a chance for adopting decisive decisions, reiterating his call for the application of all laws.

On the other hand, Berri met with New Zealand’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Greg Lewis, as part of his tour among Lebanese officials on courtesy visits.

Source: NNA