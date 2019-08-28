The Zionist occupation troops evacuated the Lebanese-Syrian Al-Ghajar and moved its site around seven kilometers away from the town, according to Al-Manar reporter.

Al-Ghajar lies on the borders between Lebanon and the occupied Golan Heights in Syria; after 2006 war, the Israeli enemy rejected to withdraw troops from the Lebanese portion of Syria.

The Israeli forces also stopped patrolling Al-Abbasiye post which links Al-Ghajar to the occupied Palestinian territories, the reporter added.

This Zionist move comes in the context of the measures taken by the enemy to avoid Hezbollah inevitable response to the air strikes on its post in Damascus and the drone attack on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had vowed that the Resistance will certainly respond to the Zionist strikes which claimed tow of its fighters.

The Israeli circles stressed that Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats will certainly come true due to his historical credibility in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website