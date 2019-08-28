The Islamic Republic’s “deterrence power” has reached such a high level that the US refrained from taking any action after Iran shot down an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said.

Addressing a military gathering in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the US assertion that it decided to take action against Tehran after its Global Hawk drone had been brought down by the Iranian forces in June and that it reversed its decision to avoid casualties signifies Iran’s deterrence power.

In spite of all problems, the Islamic Republic is so powerful in the defense industry and ensuring security that it will not allow any war to break out, he underlined.

The top commander also said that the Iranian Armed Forces have no limitations in boosting the research capabilities, even in non-industrial projects.

On June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down a US spy drone that had violated the Iranian territorial airspace near the Kooh-e-Mobarak region in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

Later on the same day, US President Donald Trump said he had called off a retaliatory attack on a number of targets in Iran and said that he was ready to speak with Iranian leaders and come to an understanding that would allow the country to improve its economic prospects. “What I’d like to see with Iran, I’d like to see them call me.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has reiterated on various occasions that the Iranian Armed Forces should boost their military capabilities and preparedness in such a way that the enemies would not ever dare think of threaten the country.

In comments in November 2018, the Leader said that Iran’s enhanced military preparedness would frighten the foes and be deterrent against the enemies, underlining, “The Islamic Republic is not intending to begin a war against anyone, but you (the Iranian military forces) should boost your capabilities in such a way that not only the enemy would be fearful and afraid of attacking Iran, but also thanks to the solidarity, might, and effective presence of the Armed Forces, the specter of threats against the Iranian nation would be swept away.”

Source: Iranian Agencies