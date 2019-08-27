Bahrain’s foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa blatantly supported the recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, considering that they target self defense.

In a tweet, Khalifa accused Iran of starting war by supporting the resistance groups in the region, adding that ‘Israel’ has the right to defend it self.

The Bahraini regime, which has been suppressing the civil revolution against dictatorship and injustice in the Gulf country, has always supported the Zionist schemes against the Arab-Islamic Umma, hosting the US conference which prepares for implementing the ‘Deal of the Century’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website