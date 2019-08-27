Hezbollah: The explosive materials in the first drone were of C4 type and weighed 5.5 kg – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Tuesday - August 27, 2019
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Hezbollah: Both Drones Which Targeted Dahiyeh Were on Suicide Mission
Iraq’s PMU Shot down Reconnaissance Drone over Nineveh
Lebanon’s President Threatens ‘Israel’: Lebanon Reserves Right to Defend Itself
Hariri: ‘Israel’ Must be Held Responsible for Its Flagrant Violation to Lebanon’s Sovereignty
Even in Martyrdom, They Refused to be Apart: Hassan and Yasser
Yemeni Army Launches ‘Biggest’ Retaliatory Attack on Saudi Positions
Iraq: Israeli Drone Attack Kills One Hashd Shaabi Fighter, Critically Injures Another
US Officials Confirm Israelis Strikes in Iraq: Report
Palestinian Injured by Israeli Fire in Eastern Gaza
Bavar-373 Stronger than S-300: Rouhani
Hezbollah: The explosive materials in the first drone were of C4 type and weighed 5.5 kg
3 hours ago
August 27, 2019
Live News
-
Urgent
Comments
Related Articles
Hezbollah: Both Drones Which Targeted Dahiyeh Were on Suicide Mission
Even in Martyrdom, They Refused to be Apart: Hassan and Yasser
Israelis on Alert, Readying Shelters after Sayyed Nasrallah Threats
Sayyed Nasrallah: Israeli Soldiers on Border Must ‘Stand on a Leg and a Half’ and Await Us
Hezbollah: Both drones which fell in Dahiyeh last Saturday were carrying out suicide mission
Hezbollah: The first drone was not on reconnaissance mission, it went down due to technical failure
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..