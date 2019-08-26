An Israeli aircraft hit early Monday a post belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) in the eastern Bekaa Valley village of Qousaya.

The National News Agency (NNA) said “three hostile strikes” after midnight hit Lebanon’s eastern mountains near Qusaya town “where the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command has military posts”.

Qusaya is only about five kilometers (three miles) from the Syrian border.

The NNA said, meanwhile, that the PFLP air defenses responded to the Israeli strikes.

For its part PFLP sources denied that the strike left casualties, adding that the attack failed to achieve its goal.

In a statement issued later, the Palestinian movement said: “Victories achieved by the Axis of Resistance caused the enemy to lose temper.”

“Targeting one of our posts come in the context of a preemptive war,” the statement added.

