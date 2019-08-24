Hezbollah and Amal Movement leaderships in the South held a coordination session at the party’s headquarters in Nabatiyeh city, tackling the latest developments.

In a statement, Hezbollah and Amal Movement congratulated the Lebanese people, Arabs and Muslims on the anniversary of the victory over the Israeli enemy in 2006 and the terrorist groups in 2017, reiterating commitment to the resistance path which can deter aggression, liberate the occupied land and protect sovereignty.

The statement also highlighted sticking to the principles of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr, who went missing with two companions 40 years ago in Libya, calling on Imam Hussein followers to attend the Ashura ceremonies wherever they are held.

The statement also hailed the resumption of the cabinet sessions, urging the government to tackle the socio-economic issues and need of all the Lebanese people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website