15 Palestinians were injured when the Zionist occupation forces attacked the participants in the Return Protests on the Strip’s border with the Israeli settlements.

Among the injured were nine hit by Israeli live bullets, according to reports. The Palestinian health ministry clarified that some of them were moved to hospitals and the rest received medical treatment at the scene.

Raising the slogan “At Your Service O’ Aqsa,” thousands of Palestinians participated in the weekly event which was launched on March 30, 2018.

Source: Al-Manar English Website