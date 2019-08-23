President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, on Friday said after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Beiteddine that many questions have been risen vis-a-vis the international community’s continued disregard for the pressing return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

“We are committed to the dignified return of Syrian refugees,” Aoun said. “Those who have already returned from Lebanon have not been subjected to any sort of maltreatment or harassment,” Aoun confirmed to his Turkish visitor.

In turn, Minister Cavusoglu highlighted Lebanon’s “important role important in maintaining regional security and stability,” relaying as well his country’s support for the establishment of a “Humanitarian Academy for Dialogue and Convergence.”

He also informed President Aoun that Turkey would vote in favor of Lebanon for establishing the academy once this item is presented to the United Nations on September the 13th, noting that Turkey appreciates Lebanon’s role in its surroundings and the world.

The Turkish Minister then broached the common interests between the two countries, and the existing cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

The meeting also looked into the situation in Syria, Palestine, and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Turkish view on the issue of Syrian refugees.

“Turkey sees eye-to-eye with Lebanon’s position in support of the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland,” the minister said.

The Turkish delegation included, along with the Foreign Minister, Turkish Ambassador, Haqan Shakil, Senior Advisor of Minister Osman Koray Ertas, Spokesman Hami Eskoy, and a number of diplomats.

For Lebanon’s part, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Presidency Affairs, Salim Jreissati, Director General of the Presidency, Dr. Antoine Choucair, and advisors Brigadier, General Paul Matar, Ambassador Charbel Wehbeh, Rafiq Shalala, and Osama Khashab.

Source: NNA