French President Emmanuel Macron was to hold talks Friday with Iran’s foreign minister ahead of a G7 meeting where he will attempt to soothe tensions between Tehran and Washington at what risks being a stormy summit.

“We’re at a critical moment,” Macron warned on Wednesday, acknowledging that Iran is “laying out a strategy for exiting the JCPOA,” the name of the 2015 accord reining in the country’s nuclear ambitions.

He admitted this week there were “true disagreements” over Iran within the G7 club of rich nations, which are meeting in France this weekend.

But Macron said he would “try to propose things” in the talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday.

