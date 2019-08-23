German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Britain could have until the day of its scheduled EU departure to avoid a chaotic no-deal Brexit, clarifying that she had not set London a 30-day deadline.

“I said that what you want to do in three or two years, you can do in 30 days — or rather, you would have to say: you can do it by October 31,” Merkel said at a press conference in The Hague with Dutch premier Mark Rutte.

“So it’s not about 30 days, but they were symbolic for the fact that you can do it in a short period of time,” said Merkel, who had made the “30 days” comment in talks with Boris Johnson in Berlin on Wednesday.

