Minister of Information, Jamal Jarrah, indicated that the Cabinet approved the majority of items included on its agenda, following a session held under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun in Beiteddine palace.

Speaking to reporters, Jarrah indicated that the rest of items had been postponed to the next session on forthcoming Tuesday.

On the Palestinian issue, the Minister said that the Cabinet formed a committee presided by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to study this dossier.

On Lebanon’s credit rating, Jarrah said: “The climate is positive and Lebanon’s rating will remain the same.”

“The government is taking the necessary measures to protect the economic and financial situation,” he added.

On a different note, Jarrah indicated that the Cabinet agreed to appropriate a territory in Kouweikhat to establish a landfill that would serve the northern districts.

