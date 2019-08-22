Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malek Al-Houthi met Wednesday UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.

During the meeting, Sayyed Houthi and Grifiths discussed the UN envoy’s latest efforts aimed at finding peaceful solution for the deadly crisis in the Arab impoverished country, Ansarullah Website reported.

“The meeting touched upon the stalemate which the UN envoy has been witnessing during his repeated and unproductive tours,” according to Ansarullah website.

Sayyed Houthi reiterated Ansarulla’s previous stance in which the revolutionary movement responded to his initiative to conduct a partial prisoner swap deal, the website added.

Ansarullah leader, meanwhile, renewed the demand for the completion of the Sweden Agreement, especially on Hodeidah, after the movement’s commitment to implement the unilateral redeployment by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.

“Economic understandings and consolidated revenue were also discussed, particularly in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation and multiple risks,” Ansarullah website added.

Source: Ansarullah Website