Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued its raids and arrest campaigns overnight on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), with clashes reported in the town of al-Issawiya.

Palestinian sources reported that IOF arrested seven Palestinian citizens after carrying out raids in several areas across the West Bank and Al-Quds.

The sources added that clashes erupted last night in the east Al-Quds town of Al-Issawiya between Palestinian youths and IOF soldiers.

The confrontations began after IOF attacked the town and fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians, Palestine Today quoted local source as saying, adding that the clashes were centered in Al Obeid neighborhood.

Source: Palestine Today