Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, met Tuesday at his Ain-el-Tineh residence, with a delegation of Amal Movement’s students in Iranian universities.

“The lack of unity, losing direction towards the real conflict with the enemy, and the inability to segregate enemies from friends might undermine all the achievements that we have made thus far,” Berri told his guests.

“Unfortunately, this is what is happening now with the ‘century of the deal,’ which is, in a nutshell, a blatant attempt to liquidate the Palestinian Cause,” he added.

Berri later met with Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Bandar al-Ameri, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in Beirut.

The Speaker also received Head of the Banking Control Commission of Lebanon, Samir Hammoud, with whom he discussed the current financial and economic situation in the country.

Berri later met with MPs Mohammad Raad and Ali Ammar accompanied by Hezbollah’s candidate to the parliamentary byelections in Tyre district, Hassan Ezzeddine.

Source: NNA