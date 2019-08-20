Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday received a delegation from the Unified Russia party headed by Russian State Duma member Dmitry Sablin.

The two sides reviewed the developments of the war on terrorism in Syria, with Sablin and the delegation members congratulating President al-Assad on the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorists, particularly the recent victories in Idlib countryside.

Sablin and the delegation members voiced confidence that these victories will eventually lead to establishing security and stability across the entirety of Syrian territory.

President al-Assad said that the victories that have been achieved prove the determination of the Syrian people and army to continue fighting terrorism until every inch of Syrian territory is liberated, despite the continuing support provided to terrorists by several Western and regional sides, mainly Turkey, as recent battles in Idlib proved Ankara’s clear and unlimited support for terrorists.

Talks during the meeting touched on the agreements that had been discussed during the delegation’s previous visits, as well as future cooperation prospects and agreements, and the ongoing work to expand cooperation to cover all levels including social, scientific, and cultural levels in order to achieve the two countries’ mutual interests.

Sablin also discussed with President al-Assad his tour of a number of Syrian provinces, expressing satisfaction over witnessing the full return of normal life to them.

Source: SANA