If Iran continues to the third stage of decreasing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it will give the signatories of the nuclear pact 60 more days to fulfil its requirements and save the deal, President Hassan Rouhani said on 14 August.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has stated that any mediation should focus on bringing the United States back to the Iran Nuclear Deal. He continued on by saying that Tehran is not interested in talks with Washington.

The statement comes amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf especially around the standoff between Iran and the US.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the tense situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all the accusations.

Earlier this month, the United States invited Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would purportedly strive to ensure maritime security in the strategic pathways of the Gulf.

