The Israeli army took a decision which bars the soldiers in the southern area from using the air conditioners inside their carriers despite the high temperature.

“Breaking Israel News” website reported that cool collars are being distributed to the soldiers, adding that they are are wearable air conditioning units.

The website asked the Israeli to sponsor this project, claiming that they can “help to ensure that the heat will not disrupt his ability to protect ‘Israel’ against ‘God’s enemies’.”

Meanwhile, the Central Statistics Department in ‘Israel’ revealed that the economic growth in the occupation entity has dropped from 5% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1% in the second one, pushing the economic circles to express fears of looming economic recession.

Source: Al-Manar English Website