Syria strongly condemned the passage of Turkish vehicles loaded with ammunition, weapons and material equipment through the Syrian-Turkish borders and their entrance to Saraqeb City in their way to Khan Sheikhoun town to help the defeated terrorists of “al-Nusra Front”, asserting that this acts affirms again the continued unlimited support provided by the Turkish regime to terrorist groups.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA that “Turkish vehicles loaded with ammunition, weapons and material equipment passed through the Syrian-Turkish borders on Monday morning and they entered Saraqeb City in their way to Khan Sheikhoun to help the defeated terrorists of al-Nusra which is on the lists of the Security Council as a terrorist organization, which affirms again the continued unlimited support provided by the Turkish regime to the terrorist groups.”

The source added “The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns this flagrant Turkish violation and it holds the Turkish Regime fully responsible for the consequences of this stark violation of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic which constitutes an outrageous breach of the international law’s provisions.”

“Syria affirms that this aggressive behavior by the Turkish regime will not in any way affect the determination of the Syrian Arab Army to continue to hunt down the remnants of terrorists in Khan Sheikhoun and other areas till liberating every inch of the Syrian territories from terrorism,” the source concluded.

Source: SANA